Death of a lab technician in Siberia: pneumonic plague or pneumonia?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has found no signs of an outbreak of any infection in Russia following the death of an employee of an anti-plague institute.

As 1news.az reports, this was written by the Reuters agency.

According to the WHO, the Russian state regulatory body reported negative tests for dangerous pathogens in the lab technician and those who had been in contact with her. In addition, those who had contact with the woman still show no symptoms

"Based on the information provided, the international organization has found no evidence of ongoing transmission of infection related to this event," its statement said.

In early October, the media reported that in the city of Shelekhov in the Irkutsk region, an employee of an anti-plague institute had died, allegedly from pneumonic plague. The patient was connected to a ventilator, but it was not possible to save her. Rospotrebnadzor later clarified that the woman had been diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown etiology.

On October 7, Rospotrebnadzor stated that the complex of preventive measures in Irkutsk had been completed, and 5,000 laboratory tests had not detected any dangerous pathogenic microorganisms. In addition, no emergency situations were identified during work with pathogens. There are no epidemic risks for the population of the Irkutsk region and Irkutsk, the agency assured.