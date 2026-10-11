59 people detained in Turkey in illegal gambling case

In Turkey, 59 people suspected of organizing illegal gambling have been detained. The total turnover of funds in their accounts amounted to 7 billion Turkish lira.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Turkey's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the agency, gendarmerie officers conducted operations in eight provinces of the country, including Osmaniye.

The investigation established that the suspects accepted illegal bets over the internet, participated in illegal money transfers, and laundered criminally obtained proceeds.

During the operations, property belonging to the suspects worth a total of 110 million Turkish lira was seized. In particular, 11 real estate properties and 61 units of movable property were seized.