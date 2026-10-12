President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the King of Spain

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a congratulatory letter to King Felipe VI of Spain.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to you and, through you, to all your people my most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this remarkable day, I wish you sound health, happiness and success in your highest state activity, and the friendly people of Spain lasting peace, well-being and prosperity."