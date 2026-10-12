 Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the meeting of heads of intellectual property agencies of the OTS | 1news.az
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President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the meeting of heads of intellectual property agencies of the OTS

1news Staff11:40 - Today
Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the meeting of heads of intellectual property agencies of the OTS

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent an address to the participants of the 2nd Meeting of Heads of Intellectual Property Agencies of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States.

The address reads:

"Dear participants of the event!

I cordially welcome you to the 2nd Meeting of Heads of Intellectual Property Agencies of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku.

Azerbaijan has always, especially during its chairmanship of the OTS, mobilized all its efforts for the institutional strengthening of the organization, enhancing its authority at the global level and closely uniting the Turkic world, which is our single family.

The Turkic world, located at the center of the historical Silk Road, has at all times been the homeland of outstanding personalities, scholars and thinkers. The rich scientific and cultural heritage of our peoples, their significant human capital and growing innovative potential create opportunities for shaping cooperation in the field of intellectual property as a separate area and for close interaction within the framework of the OTS. In this regard, the organization of meetings of the heads of the relevant structures deserves high appreciation. The first meeting, held last year in Bishkek, was an important step in this direction.

The rapid development of artificial intelligence, digitalization and other new solutions poses new tasks for intellectual property systems. Along with the effective use of the opportunities created by technological progress, ensuring an optimal balance between the reliable protection of copyright and inventors' rights, the stimulation of innovation and the interests of society acquires particular importance in this process.

Azerbaijan is taking consistent measures to accelerate digital transformation, as well as to strengthen scientific research and the capacity of qualified personnel in the area of expanding the implementation of artificial intelligence.

Protecting the common cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples, preventing its appropriation and distortion must become one of the leading areas of our joint activity. The foundations of intellectual property law in Azerbaijan were laid on the initiative of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and in subsequent years it has been increasingly improved.

I am confident that the discussions to be held during the Baku meeting and the initiatives put forward will contribute to bringing cooperation between intellectual property institutions to a new stage, and to creating a favorable environment for comprehensive development in order to ensure the competitiveness of the Turkic world at the global level.

I wish the event success in its work."

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