 Second meeting of heads of intellectual property offices of OTS member states begins in Baku - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Second meeting of heads of intellectual property offices of OTS member states begins in Baku - PHOTO

1news Staff11:45 - Today
Second meeting of heads of intellectual property offices of OTS member states begins in Baku - PHOTO

On October 12, the Second Meeting of Heads of Intellectual Property Offices of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held with the organizational support of the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Before the start of the meeting, the participants of the event visited the Alley of Honor, where they honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

As AZERTAC reports, at the opening of the meeting, the Chairman of the Intellectual Property Agency, Kamran Imanov, read out the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the participants of the meeting.

Holding the Second Meeting in our country during the period of the Republic of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OTS, along with contributing to the development of cooperation within the framework of the organization, is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijan's initiatives in the field of intellectual property, strengthening institutional ties with the member states, and demonstrating our country's active role within the structure.

The First Meeting of Heads of Intellectual Property Offices of the OTS Member States took place on August 20, 2025, in the city of Bishkek. In the Joint Declaration adopted following the meeting, the parties once again confirmed their aspiration to develop useful and long-term mutual cooperation in the field of protecting and ensuring intellectual property rights, and emphasized the importance of expanding joint activities in this direction. The Joint Declaration noted that the Second Meeting of Heads of Intellectual Property Offices of the OTS Member States would be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

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