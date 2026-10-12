 In the U.S., a woman who survived two lethal injections during an execution has been returned to prison | 1news.az
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In the U.S., a woman who survived two lethal injections during an execution has been returned to prison

1news Staff12:35 - Today
In the U.S., a woman who survived two lethal injections during an execution has been returned to prison

Fifty-year-old Christa Pike, who survived a failed attempt to carry out a death sentence in the American state of Tennessee, has been discharged from the hospital and transferred back to a correctional facility.

This was announced by the woman's attorneys. Pike is currently being held in a women's prison — the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center — where she has spent the last 30 years.

Representatives of the convict noted that she continues to receive medical care.

"She is grateful to the emergency services personnel and medical staff for their care under these exceptional circumstances. She continues to receive medical care in prison, and we will be monitoring the process of her recovery," the attorneys said.

In 1996, a court sentenced Pike to death for a murder committed together with her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp. The execution was scheduled for September 30, 2026. Had the execution been carried out, Pike would have become the first woman executed in Tennessee in the past 200 years.

However, the procedure was unsuccessful: the woman survived two injections of the lethal drug and was taken to a hospital. On October 6, she regained consciousness.

According to preliminary assumptions by medical experts, the cause of what happened may have been the improper placement of the intravenous catheters. As a result, the pentobarbital used for the execution may not have entered the vein directly but instead accumulated in the surrounding tissues.

The circumstances of the failed procedure have raised questions about compliance with medical protocols during the execution of a death sentence.

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