 Rashad Majid: We must not leave children's future under the influence of obscurantism | 1news.az
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Rashad Majid: We must not leave children's future under the influence of obscurantism

1news Staff13:25 - Today
Rashad Majid: We must not leave children's future under the influence of obscurantism

One hundred and twenty years after the creation of the magazine "Molla Nasreddin," we are saddened by the fact that some people still live on a wave of superstition and ignorance.

This was stated to 1news.az by the chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan, writer and publicist Rashad Majid.

"This year marks 120 years since the publication of the magazine 'Molla Nasreddin' began. We are proud of this magazine's rich legacy. In its time, 'Molla Nasreddin' fought against obscurantism and ignorance, defended the rights and freedom of women, and promoted the ideas of enlightenment. Despite the fact that 120 years have passed, the fact that some people still remain under the influence of superstitious and ignorant thinking evokes regret and disappointment. Today in Azerbaijan there is no talk of banning the hijab. The issue under discussion is the introduction of a uniform school dress code in general education institutions."

The chairman also noted that he considers the decision on a uniform school dress code appropriate:

"Forcing young children to mandatorily observe certain religious dogmas can negatively affect their future and hinder the formation of a free worldview. From this point of view, I consider the decision of the government of Azerbaijan regarding a uniform school dress code appropriate and timely."

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