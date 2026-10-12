Russia wants a long-term peace in Ukraine and is ready to do everything necessary for this, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized at a briefing.

"The Kremlin has said repeatedly, both President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and at other levels: we do not want a truce, we want a long-term peace, and we are ready to do everything possible for this," Peskov said, commenting on the statement by Vladimir Zelensky, who allowed for the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine if the head of the Russian state agrees to a 60-day truce.

Contacts on the topic of an energy truce are continuing, and the Kremlin will provide information when there is something to say on this matter, Peskov also reported.

Source: TASS