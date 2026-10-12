Georgia to analyze the reasons for Russia's ban on imports of certain products

Georgia's Ministry of Agriculture will analyze the reasons why Russia introduced a ban on imports of certain products from Georgian companies producing wine, mineral water, and soft drinks.

This was reported to journalists by the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili.

"The Ministry of Agriculture has the opportunity to sort this out with the Russian Federation," Papuashvili said.

The head of the Georgian parliament added that the republic's authorities are studying the reasons for the ban and hope that the Russian side will change its decision. "It is surprising. The grounds (for the ban on imports to Russia — ed.) are unclear to us. Therefore, of course, the authorities will look into this issue. We hope that the decision will be changed, because in this case the grounds are unknown to us," Papuashvili said.

The speaker of the Georgian parliament also called on Georgian businesses to act and work based on economically advantageous rather than political considerations.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor identified non-compliance with established requirements on certain indicators in beverages from several Georgian producers and banned their import and sale in Russia. In particular, the ban covered wine from the producer Teliani Veli, wine from the producer Tbilvino, wine and cognac from the producer Askaneli Brothers, wine from the producer Wineman, beer from the producer Georgian Beer Company, the Coca-Cola beverage from Georgia, as well as the Nabeghlavi mineral water from the producer Healthy Water

Source: TASS