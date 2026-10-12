Another group of Ukrainian children arrives in Baku for rehabilitation

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev announced the departure of another group of Ukrainian children from the city of Boyarka in the Kyiv region to Baku as part of a rehabilitation program provided by Azerbaijan.

"It was a pleasure to meet and see off the wonderful Ukrainian children from Boyarka in the Kyiv region, who are heading to Baku as part of the rehabilitation program offered by Azerbaijan," the diplomat noted.

According to him, with the new group included, the total number of Ukrainian children who have taken part in the program has reached 722. Mardaliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to provide support to Ukrainian children.