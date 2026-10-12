Following Ukrainian attacks on the data centers of the Russian company Yandex, there are fewer bots, provocations, and hostility on social networks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at the Warsaw Security Forum, speaking via video link, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"By the way, when we began responding to the Russian operation against our data centers and when our strikes reached Yandex's data centers, in many social networks it suddenly became a little easier to breathe. Many people, very many, noticed this. There was less hatred, less discord, and fewer provocations, because there were fewer bots. And it is perfectly clear where these bots were coming from," the president said.

He also noted that the disappearance of the bots after Yandex was shut down once again confirms that "Europe is not the source of the problems." Zelensky emphasized the importance of Americans receiving truthful information about events in Europe every day, and noted that Ukraine is striving for peace. On October 12, a post by Member of the European Parliament Tomáš Zdechovský appeared online, stating that after the attacks on Yandex's data centers, online activity surrounding the pro-Russian German right-wing radical party Alternative for Germany (AfD) dropped sharply. "If this is confirmed, it is quite telling: Russian data centers are being struck — and online activity around the AfD plummets. So much talk about German patriotism... and then the connection to Russia disappears," he wrote.

Source: NV