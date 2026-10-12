 Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to the president of Pakistan | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to the president of Pakistan

1news Staff20:25 - Today
Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to the president of Pakistan

Azerbaijan's new ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Davudov, has presented his credentials to the country's president, Asif Ali Zardari.

As 1news.az reports, the ceremony was followed by a meeting during which the diplomat conveyed to Zardari the greetings and best wishes of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Irfan Davudov on his appointment, thanked him for the greetings and asked him to convey to Ilham Aliyev words of deep respect and reciprocal good wishes.

The president of Pakistan highly praised the level of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of further strengthening political ties through the development of economic cooperation, increased trade turnover and mutual investments.

According to Zardari, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have significant potential to expand cooperation in energy, regional connectivity and defense. He also welcomed the progress achieved in the defense industry.

The president of Pakistan noted that direct air service makes a substantial contribution to the development of tourism and the expansion of contacts between the peoples of the two countries.

Irfan Davudov stated that he considers it a great honor to be appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Pakistan and to begin his official activities in that country. The diplomat particularly noted the role of the two states' presidents in bringing bilateral relations to their current high level.

The ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan and Pakistan support each other both bilaterally and at the international level. He thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their political and moral support of Azerbaijan.

The meeting also noted the need to develop cooperation in all areas, in particular in trade, the economy, mutual investments, education and tourism, in line with the high level of political relations.

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