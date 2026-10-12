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Monitoring of compliance with dress code rules in state general education institutions has begun

1news Staff21:05 - Today
Monitoring of compliance with dress code rules in state general education institutions has begun

As of October 12, monitoring has begun in state general education institutions with the aim of studying the state of implementation of the dress requirements established by the relevant decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers for students and teachers.

Within the framework of the monitoring, the extent to which students comply with the established school uniform requirements and teachers comply with dress code rules appropriate to the nature of pedagogical activity and the business environment has been examined. At the same time, attention has been paid to the organization of oversight over the implementation of the relevant requirements in schools and to the conduct of awareness-raising work regarding the rules.

When cases of noncompliance with dress requirements were identified during the monitoring, preventive and awareness-raising conversations were held by school administrations with students and teachers, and in necessary cases parents were invited to the school. In addition, cases were also recorded in which students and teachers who did not comply with the established dress requirements were not allowed into classes.

At the same time, we regretfully report that behaviors inappropriate to the school and educational environment have been recorded in some general education institutions. Along with creating obstacles to the educational process, these cases have also resulted in damage to school property. Cases of pressure and threats against teachers and school administrations in connection with the implementation of dress code rules have also been encountered.

It should be noted that monitoring is envisaged to continue with the aim of assessing the state of implementation of the dress code rules and strengthening oversight of compliance with the established requirements.

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