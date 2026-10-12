Denmark to allow teachers to use "physical force" to maintain order in schools

A bill, which still has to be approved by Denmark's parliament, would allow teachers to physically restrain students or remove them from the classroom against their will under certain conditions.

As 1news.az reports citing DW, this was stated by Denmark's Minister of Education Magnus Heunicke.

According to the head of the ministry, this applies if they "pose a danger to themselves and those around them" or "significantly disrupt order" in the classroom, while no corporal punishment of any kind is involved.

"Teachers should not be in doubt about what they are allowed to do when a situation escalates. No teacher should fear being fired for preventing violence," he said.

The bill was prompted by reports of an increase in aggressive and destructive behavior in Danish schools. According to a study by the Danish Working Environment Authority, more than a quarter of the teachers surveyed said they were encountering such behavior from students more often. The study also showed that in approximately every fifth class, violence is directed against teachers.