 Fatal accident occurs on a ride in the U.S. - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Fatal accident occurs on a ride in the U.S. - VIDEO

1news Staff08:30 - Today
Fatal accident occurs on a ride in the U.S. - VIDEO

At least one person died as a result of an emergency on a ride in the state of Georgia.

This was reported by the CNN television channel.

The incident occurred at the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park, located in the suburbs of Atlanta.

According to local police, a man fell from the giant roller coaster called "Goliath." Several other people were injured.

The ride has now been stopped, and rescuers are carrying out the evacuation of people from the cars stuck at a great height.

The park's management, which expressed regret over the death of the visitor, announced the closure of the ride for safety reasons.

The "Goliath" roller coaster is one of the largest in the United States. Its height is 72 meters and its length is 1,400 meters. The cars accelerate on the ride to a speed of 137 km per hour, and the ride lasts three and a half minutes. The capacity of "Goliath" is 1,600 people per hour.

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