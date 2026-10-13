Trump said he would like to remain president of the United States for a third term

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to remain in office for a third term if such an opportunity existed.

"I would love to do it," he said during a speech to Republican Party supporters in the state of Ohio, when those present began chanting: "Four more years," referring to another four-year presidential term for Trump. His words were quoted by the Associated Press.

By law, Trump's second term as president is due to end in January 2029. The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which was adopted in 1951, limits a president's time in office to two terms. Nevertheless, the current American leader has repeatedly allowed for the possibility of seeking reelection to a third term. In addition, the president's former key political strategist Steve Bannon spoke about such prospects in the fall of last year.

Trump won the election for a second time in November 2024. He defeated the Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris. The first time he led the American administration was in 2017-2021.

Source: TASS