Municipal council meeting in Turkey ends in mass brawl - VIDEO

At the monthly municipal council meeting in the Silopi district of Turkey's Sirnak province, a verbal conflict escalated into a mass brawl.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

As İHA reported, the dispute arose between council member Tahir Tarhan and the head of the Silopi municipality, Ciyan Ormanlı. Tensions escalated after the intervention of Deputy Chairman Harun Kuday.

According to available information, during the conflict Tarhan splashed water in Kuday's face. The latter responded in kind, after which the verbal altercation turned into a physical clash.