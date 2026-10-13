 "I did not intend to cause harm": Testimony of an Azerbaijani soldier during interrogation in Armenia | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

"I did not intend to cause harm": Testimony of an Azerbaijani soldier during interrogation in Armenia

1news Staff10:55 - Today
"I did not intend to cause harm": Testimony of an Azerbaijani soldier during interrogation in Armenia

Azerbaijani serviceman Nasimi Musayev, who ended up on Armenian territory, set out his version of events during interrogation, stating that he had not initially intended to harm anyone.

This was reported by the Armenian outlet "Zhoghovurd," which obtained some information about the interrogation.

According to him, he asked several times to be released, but the situation escalated when the woman who owned the house grabbed his weapon. As Musayev claims, it was then that he was forced to open fire.

The serviceman also stated that after this the woman and members of her family attacked him, beat him, and inflicted stab wounds.

As a reminder, on October 1, in the settlement of Shaki, Armenian security officers detained an Azerbaijani serviceman who had crossed into Armenian territory under unknown circumstances.

Read on the topic:

Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces went missing in the Lachin direction: a case has been opened

Share:
545

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Laos

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Society

AZAL closes first nine months with growth in performance indicators and international awards

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with president of Laos - PHOTO

Society

AZAL closes first nine months with growth in performance indicators and international awards

"I did not intend to cause harm": Testimony of an Azerbaijani soldier during interrogation in Armenia

Selma Blair detained after disturbance aboard plane

"Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte dies at the age of 34

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Azercell CEO meets DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya

Former world boxing champion in three weight classes Wilfredo Gomez dies

Second mine incident in Jabrayil: the father of previously injured Orkhan Gahramanov also stepped on a mine

Azercell is the exclusive partner of "Gamesummit" and "Omni AI Summit"

Latest news

Milli Majlis ratifies memorandum with the UN on climate

Today, 12:10

Politico: Trump may cut off Starlink for Ukraine

Today, 11:52

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Laos

Today, 11:35

Discussion of 13 issues begins in the Milli Majlis

Today, 11:30

Nigar Arpadarai: The issue of hijab in schools is not a matter of education or freedom of choice

Today, 11:25

AZAL closes first nine months with growth in performance indicators and international awards

Today, 11:15

Trump posted a made-up quote by actor Washington praising him - PHOTO

Today, 11:15

Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with president of Laos - PHOTO

Today, 11:12

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accuses Russia of attacking vessels with Azerbaijani citizens

Today, 11:10

NATO exercise participants visit the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Victory Museum

Today, 11:00

"I did not intend to cause harm": Testimony of an Azerbaijani soldier during interrogation in Armenia

Today, 10:55

Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for President of Laos - PHOTO

Today, 10:49

Pashinyan calls the signing and ratification of a peace treaty with Baku a key priority

Today, 10:35

Selma Blair detained after disturbance aboard plane

Today, 10:20

Drones attacked two ships in the Black Sea: Azerbaijanis were on board one of them

Today, 10:15

ADB to allocate $302 million for modernization of the Baku Metro

Today, 10:10

Municipal council meeting in Turkey ends in mass brawl - VIDEO

Today, 10:05

Price of Azerbaijani oil exceeds $131 per barrel

Today, 09:58

Passenger train derails in Pakistan, leaving dead and injured

Today, 09:55

Nine UEFA Champions League matches take place today

Today, 09:52
All news