"I did not intend to cause harm": Testimony of an Azerbaijani soldier during interrogation in Armenia

Azerbaijani serviceman Nasimi Musayev, who ended up on Armenian territory, set out his version of events during interrogation, stating that he had not initially intended to harm anyone.

This was reported by the Armenian outlet "Zhoghovurd," which obtained some information about the interrogation.

According to him, he asked several times to be released, but the situation escalated when the woman who owned the house grabbed his weapon. As Musayev claims, it was then that he was forced to open fire.

The serviceman also stated that after this the woman and members of her family attacked him, beat him, and inflicted stab wounds.

As a reminder, on October 1, in the settlement of Shaki, Armenian security officers detained an Azerbaijani serviceman who had crossed into Armenian territory under unknown circumstances.

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