 Trump posted a made-up quote by actor Washington praising him - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Trump posted a made-up quote by actor Washington praising him - PHOTO

1news Staff11:15 - Today
Trump posted a made-up quote by actor Washington praising him - PHOTO

U.S. President Donald Trump shared on social media a statement by American actor Denzel Washington supposedly praising him, but it turned out to be fabricated.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

It is noted that the U.S. leader published the quote on Truth Social. The actor allegedly claimed that he had "never met anyone braver, smarter or who cares more about America" than Trump. The publication notes that the phrase was previously attributed to actor Matthew McConaughey and singer Mick Jagger.

"That's not true," Alan Nierob, president of PMK Entertainment, which represents Washington's interests, told the newspaper. "I have no idea where this came from."

The White House did not respond to the publication's request. Trump's post remains available for viewing.

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