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AZAL closes first nine months with growth in performance indicators and international awards

1news Staff11:15 - Today
AZAL closes first nine months with growth in performance indicators and international awards

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), part of AZCON Holding, closed the first nine months of 2026 with growth in operational indicators, an expanded route network, the introduction of new digital services, and international achievements.

As AZAL told 1news.az, from January to September the airline operated 14,100 flights and carried about 3.3 million passengers, of whom more than 2.6 million traveled on international routes. The average seat load factor was 79 percent, and the punctuality rate was 81%. The number of transfer passengers traveling through Baku rose by 29% compared with the same period last year, reaching 419,000 people.

The busiest day of the reporting period was August 15, when the airline operated a record 72 flights. By the end of September, the scheduled flight network covered 55 destinations.

On the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route, about 3,200 flights were operated over the nine months, carrying almost 650,000 passengers. The largest number of flights on this route fell on June 15, when 25 flights were operated.

As part of the expansion of its route network, the airline launched direct flights to Kars, Atyrau, and Aktobe. Ticket sales also began for Baku–Brussels–Baku flights.

A number of digital solutions were introduced for passengers' convenience. Cashless payment via POS terminals became available on board. The choice of online payment methods also expanded: thanks to cooperation with Uzum Bank, payments with HUMO and UZCARD cards became available, and the Alipay and WeChat Pay payment systems were connected. In addition, passengers gained the opportunity to purchase air tickets in installments.

The Stopover service became available for online booking, and the new Rental Car service makes it possible to rent a car. The airline also expanded the options for purchasing additional baggage online and introduced online refunds of air tickets in cases related, in particular, to flight cancellations.

The reporting period was also marked by international recognition. At the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026 ceremony, Azerbaijan Airlines was named the best regional airline in Central Asia and the CIS. In addition, the airline became a winner of the PAX International Readership Awards 2026 in the category "Best Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity in the CIS." Its work to create a favorable working environment was recognized with Great Place to Work® certification. These achievements reflect the airline's consistent efforts to improve service quality, enhance the passenger experience, and develop corporate culture.

Maintaining flight safety as an unconditional priority, Azerbaijan's national air carrier continues to expand its route network, increase operational efficiency, and improve services for passengers.

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