 Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war

1news Staff13:05 - Today
Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war

The inspections of the armed forces being carried out in Belarus are not aimed at preparing an attack on neighboring countries.

This was stated at a meeting with representatives of law enforcement and security agencies by the President of the Republic, Alexander Lukashenko.

"I said frankly and honestly that we are preparing for war in order to avoid it. We are not going to attack anyone, despite the campaign our Western 'friends' have recently launched in the media claiming that Russia will attack the Baltic states, possibly Poland, from the territory of Belarus and together with Belarus," he said.

Source: BELTA

Share:
1020

In focus

President's Diary

An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Politics

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

President's Diary

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Laos delivered press statements - PHOTO

World

In Cambodia, 26 people killed in road accidents

Armenian opposition says millions spent on COP-17

Schools in Germany's Oschersleben cancel classes over shooting threat

Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Property of the leader of "Prosperous Armenia" seized — PHOTO

Former BND chief arrested on suspicion of espionage

Britain may expel Israeli diplomats

The U.S. will never allow a military conflict between Turkey and Greece, Rubio promises

Latest news

President of Laos visits Alley of Honor - PHOTO

Today, 15:05

Azerbaijan's first patient to undergo a heart transplant from a deceased donor has died - PHOTO

Today, 14:55

In Cambodia, 26 people killed in road accidents

Today, 14:52

Armenian opposition says millions spent on COP-17

Today, 14:45

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Saudi Arabia

Today, 14:30

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

Today, 14:20

An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

Today, 14:10

Saakashvili calls Baku's decision on school uniforms a courageous step

Today, 14:05

Schools in Germany's Oschersleben cancel classes over shooting threat

Today, 13:36

Azerbaijan proposes creating an Institute of Azerbaijanism

Today, 13:08

Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war

Today, 13:05

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Laos delivered press statements - PHOTO

Today, 12:48

Azerbaijan and Laos adopted Joint Statement and exchanged documents - PHOTO

Today, 12:25

Milli Majlis ratifies memorandum with the UN on climate

Today, 12:10

Politico: Trump may cut off Starlink for Ukraine

Today, 11:52

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Laos

Today, 11:35

Discussion of 13 issues begins in the Milli Majlis

Today, 11:30

Nigar Arpadarai: The issue of hijab in schools is not a matter of education or freedom of choice

Today, 11:25

AZAL closes first nine months with growth in performance indicators and international awards

Today, 11:15

Trump posted a made-up quote by actor Washington praising him - PHOTO

Today, 11:15
All news