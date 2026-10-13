Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war

The inspections of the armed forces being carried out in Belarus are not aimed at preparing an attack on neighboring countries.

This was stated at a meeting with representatives of law enforcement and security agencies by the President of the Republic, Alexander Lukashenko.

"I said frankly and honestly that we are preparing for war in order to avoid it. We are not going to attack anyone, despite the campaign our Western 'friends' have recently launched in the media claiming that Russia will attack the Baltic states, possibly Poland, from the territory of Belarus and together with Belarus," he said.

Source: BELTA