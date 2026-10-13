 Rutte: NATO may "adjust" its positions on defense issues in the Black Sea | 1news.az
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Rutte: NATO may "adjust" its positions on defense issues in the Black Sea

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Rutte: NATO may "adjust" its positions on defense issues in the Black Sea

NATO is monitoring the situation in the Black Sea following drone strikes on vessels off the coast of Bulgaria and is ready, if necessary, to "adjust its positions" on defense issues in the region.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte after a telephone conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

"NATO will work closely with the bloc's countries in the Black Sea," Rutte wrote on the social network X. "NATO is closely monitoring the security situation in the region and is adjusting its defense and deterrence positions as necessary."

On October 6, after a drone attack in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, the Togo-flagged vessel Alfa Watan with a crew of 10 people sank. No one could be rescued. The depth of the sea in the area of the incident is about 2 km. The 18 sailors of the second vessel, the Able, on which a major fire broke out after the drone attack, were evacuated. Experts believe that this ship may sink as well. The Bulgarian authorities are conducting an investigation and have not yet assigned responsibility to anyone for what happened.

Source: TASS

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