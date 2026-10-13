Trump: The U.S. went too far in the operation against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington perhaps should not have gone too far in the military operation against Iran, since the American administration does not understand whom it has to deal with.

As CNN reports, he said this on Monday during a speech before Republican Party supporters in the state of Ohio ahead of the November elections to the U.S. Congress.

"They (the Iranian people — ed.) don't even have a leader. That's a problem. Maybe we went too far with those leaders, because we don't know who we're dealing with," Trump said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the agreements reached with regard to the Strait of Hormuz. About 25% of the world's oil trade volume and approximately 20% of liquefied natural gas trade pass through this strait.

Subsequently, the American administration effectively made it clear that it is moving away from the use of large-scale military force against Iran and intends to focus on economic pressure through sanctions.