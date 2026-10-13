 Mirzoyan: No one knows how the rapprochement with the EU will end | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Mirzoyan: No one knows how the rapprochement with the EU will end

1news Staff17:55 - Today
Mirzoyan: No one knows how the rapprochement with the EU will end

No one can predict what point the rapprochement between Armenia and the European Union will lead to.
This was stated by Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ararat Mirzoyan, speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum.

"There is no certainty whether the European Union has a decision on including Armenia in the EU as a full member, even if Yerevan says 'yes' tomorrow. And in Armenia itself, a serious discourse on joining the EU has only just begun, there have been no in-depth discussions of this issue. But our relations are pleasant for both sides, so let's look for new opportunities for their development, and then, at some point, we will together discuss whether the 'marriage' will take place or not," the minister noted.

Mirzoyan cited Montenegro as an example, referring to the speech of that country's president, Jakov Milatović.
According to the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Montenegro has carried out all the measures and checked all the boxes on the required list, but it is obvious that in the end the decision on a new country's accession to the EU is nevertheless a political one, and for Montenegro it has not yet been made. This is very important for Armenia in order to analyze its own actions, Mirzoyan added.

The minister recalled Armenia's geographical position and surroundings, which also play their role in the rapprochement with the EU: "a few steps" remain until peace with Azerbaijan. The border with Turkey is still closed, "but discussions on the normalization of relations have matured to such an extent that news of its opening may appear in the near future." According to him, the possible reaction of Russia should also be taken into account.
"After all, we have historically been very close and remain so. No one in the world wants to create new enemies, and no one is interested in causing damage to any third party," he added.
Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia will improve relations with neighboring countries, regardless of the European vector.

The parliament of Armenia, which is a member of the EAEU, adopted a law in March 2025 on launching the process of the country's accession to the European Union. In April of the same year it was approved by the president of the republic, Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

Share:
732

In focus

President's Diary

An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

Opinion

Offshore "righteous" anger: How Turkish business earns money in Israel while Turkish media "save" Baku

Politics

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

President's Diary

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Laos delivered press statements - PHOTO

World

Mirzoyan: No one knows how the rapprochement with the EU will end

MI5 chief calls Russia Britain's "aggressor number one"

Trump: The U.S. went too far in the operation against Iran

Plane at Nuremberg airport sends hijacking signal

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Zelensky responds to Rubio: "Shut down its entire economy. Sew Russia's mouth shut"

The U.S. will never allow a military conflict between Turkey and Greece, Rubio promises

Eleven people killed in bus-truck collision in Turkey - PHOTO

A two-meter gilded statue of a naked Trump was put on display in the European Parliament - PHOTO

Latest news

Mirzoyan: No one knows how the rapprochement with the EU will end

Today, 17:55

MI5 chief calls Russia Britain's "aggressor number one"

Today, 17:55

Trump: The U.S. went too far in the operation against Iran

Today, 17:05

Plane at Nuremberg airport sends hijacking signal

Today, 17:05

U.S. refuses concessions to Ukraine after demanding a halt to attacks on refineries

Today, 16:45

Explosion hits the Central Asia–Center gas pipeline in Russia

Today, 16:25

Pope hospitalized

Today, 16:20

Offshore "righteous" anger: How Turkish business earns money in Israel while Turkish media "save" Baku

Today, 16:10

Rutte: NATO may "adjust" its positions on defense issues in the Black Sea

Today, 16:00

President of Laos visits Alley of Honor - PHOTO

Today, 15:05

Azerbaijan's first patient to undergo a heart transplant from a deceased donor has died - PHOTO

Today, 14:55

In Cambodia, 26 people killed in road accidents

Today, 14:52

Armenian opposition says millions spent on COP-17

Today, 14:45

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Saudi Arabia

Today, 14:30

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

Today, 14:20

An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

Today, 14:10

Saakashvili calls Baku's decision on school uniforms a courageous step

Today, 14:05

Schools in Germany's Oschersleben cancel classes over shooting threat

Today, 13:36

Azerbaijan proposes creating an Institute of Azerbaijanism

Today, 13:08

Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war

Today, 13:05
All news