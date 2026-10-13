Mirzoyan: No one knows how the rapprochement with the EU will end

No one can predict what point the rapprochement between Armenia and the European Union will lead to.

This was stated by Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ararat Mirzoyan, speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum.

"There is no certainty whether the European Union has a decision on including Armenia in the EU as a full member, even if Yerevan says 'yes' tomorrow. And in Armenia itself, a serious discourse on joining the EU has only just begun, there have been no in-depth discussions of this issue. But our relations are pleasant for both sides, so let's look for new opportunities for their development, and then, at some point, we will together discuss whether the 'marriage' will take place or not," the minister noted.

Mirzoyan cited Montenegro as an example, referring to the speech of that country's president, Jakov Milatović.

According to the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Montenegro has carried out all the measures and checked all the boxes on the required list, but it is obvious that in the end the decision on a new country's accession to the EU is nevertheless a political one, and for Montenegro it has not yet been made. This is very important for Armenia in order to analyze its own actions, Mirzoyan added.

The minister recalled Armenia's geographical position and surroundings, which also play their role in the rapprochement with the EU: "a few steps" remain until peace with Azerbaijan. The border with Turkey is still closed, "but discussions on the normalization of relations have matured to such an extent that news of its opening may appear in the near future." According to him, the possible reaction of Russia should also be taken into account.

"After all, we have historically been very close and remain so. No one in the world wants to create new enemies, and no one is interested in causing damage to any third party," he added.

Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia will improve relations with neighboring countries, regardless of the European vector.

The parliament of Armenia, which is a member of the EAEU, adopted a law in March 2025 on launching the process of the country's accession to the European Union. In April of the same year it was approved by the president of the republic, Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Source: Sputnik Armenia