A historic artificial intelligence investment boom recorded in the U.S.

The United States is undergoing a large-scale technological revolution tied to the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Investment in this field could exceed spending on the earlier telecommunications boom, as well as on the construction of railroads and highways, Reuters writes.

The development of AI has led to a sharp rise in the stock market and an increase in Americans' wealth. However, the main benefits have gone to the wealthiest citizens, while most U.S. residents still face a high cost of living.

According to the Federal Reserve System (Fed), from the end of Joe Biden's presidency to the middle of 2026, the total wealth of American households grew by 16.5%, or approximately $26 trillion. However, only the richest 1% of the population increased its share of the country's total wealth. The share of the remaining 99% declined. At the same time, the least well-off half of American households received less than $500 billion of the total increase in wealth. For this group, the growth amounted to about 10%.