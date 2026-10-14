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ICRC preparing to visit Azerbaijani serviceman arrested in Armenia

1news Staff13:42 - Today
ICRC preparing to visit Azerbaijani serviceman arrested in Armenia

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is in contact with the relevant authorities regarding Azerbaijani serviceman Nasimi Musayev, who has been arrested in Armenia for two months.

"After receiving their consent, we will be able to visit him," Zara Amatuni, head of communications of the ICRC delegation in Armenia, told Radio Liberty.

As a reminder, on October 1, 2026, Azerbaijani citizen Nasimi Musayev was detained by Armenia's security services.

The serviceman crossed the border under unknown circumstances in a section in the direction of the village of Sheki (Zangezur). Subsequently, the Azerbaijani serviceman was arrested for two months.

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