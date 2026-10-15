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Trump is confident that Canada will become part of the U.S.

1news Staff08:42 - Today
Trump is confident that Canada will become part of the U.S.

American leader Donald Trump expressed confidence that Canada will in the future become part of the United States.

"They will eventually become the 51st state, because it cannot be otherwise," he said during a speech before Republican Party supporters in the state of Arizona ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections, which will be held on November 3.

"We don't need them. They need us," Trump added, referring to Canada. He emphasized that, because of trade and economic ties with Canada, the United States had previously incurred losses of up to $100 billion a year. Trump believes that the Canadian authorities "will do the same thing as Greenland." In September, Trump and the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, signed an agreement concerning the transfer to Washington of obligations to ensure the security of the Arctic island.

Trump has previously repeatedly called on Canada to join the United States. The U.S. president has more than once referred to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as governor. Canadian authorities have rejected the possibility of joining the United States. In late September, in an interview with The New York Times, Carney said that over the past year the Canadian authorities had been preparing for the possibility of a military invasion by the United States, although they considered such a development unlikely.

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