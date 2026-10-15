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Samvel Karapetyan to be stripped of Electric Networks of Armenia

1news Staff12:50 - Today
Samvel Karapetyan to be stripped of Electric Networks of Armenia

The government of Armenia plans to nationalize the Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) CJSC, owned by the company Tashir Capital, which belongs to Russian-Armenian oligarch and leader of the opposition party Mighty Armenia, Samvel Karapetyan.

According to the draft resolution, the buyout of 100% of the company's shares in favor of the state will begin on May 1, 2027, and must be completed before October 1 of the same year.

The forced buyout is justified by a "prevailing public interest" — the need to ensure uninterrupted power supply to more than 1 million subscribers and effective state control over strategic infrastructure.

This decision was a continuation of the revocation of Tashir Capital's license to manage ENA after Karapetyan's arrest in the summer of 2025 and the company's disregard of the offer for a voluntary sale of the shares.

The value of the assets will be determined by an independent appraisal, taking into account the investments made and the company's debts.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the authorities' priority plan is to keep the Electric Networks in state ownership or to transfer them to an international operator.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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