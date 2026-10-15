Musk speaks out on the use of Starlink

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has stated that Starlink satellite internet is intended exclusively for civilian and defensive purposes and must not be used for offensive combat operations.

This was how he commented on reports about restrictions on the operation of the company's terminals in Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his social network X. https://x.com/elonmusk/status/2110445577184133456

According to Musk, Starshield systems belong to the U.S. government and are under its control. Decisions on limiting speed or changing the terms of use are made by the military leadership and, ultimately, by the president of the United States.

"The use of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive purposes, and the system cannot be applied for offensive military operations, since such use would be inappropriate for a commercial company," Musk stated.