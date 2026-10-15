Pashinyan: We have no problems with the Russian concession, our task is to make our railway competitive

From the outset, we have no problems with the Russian concession. Our task is to make Armenia's railway competitive.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this to journalists.

According to him, the analysis shows that to achieve this goal it is necessary to change the format of concession management and transfer it to third countries.

"But if the Russian partners say they know how to resolve this issue, let them propose their own options. I said: fine, let's form a group that within three months will provide answers to the questions of how to make Armenia's railway competitive," the prime minister noted.

"Contacts with the Russian side have never been cold: a working atmosphere and certain relations are maintained between us, even if diplomatic or agenda-related disagreements arise," Pashinyan said. "After all, we do not take offense at each other."

Asked whether Armenia is retreating from its position on the railway issue, the prime minister replied that no one had gone on the offensive in order to retreat now. "The same applies to the nuclear power plant. We stated that we are looking for the best offer. Whoever offers the best conditions — in terms of price, quality, timelines and other parameters — is the one we will choose. We are not politicizing this issue," he said.

According to the prime minister, he knows nothing that the citizens of Armenia would not know: everything took place openly and transparently.

Pashinyan said that he had informed the Russian side of the need for investments in the railway, but there they did not consider such an approach expedient: "We said: fine, let's invite others, let them invest. This did not suit the Russian side. We replied that it would not work that way: it must be either one or the other. We cannot allow the railway to remain in its current state. It is necessary to invest in it."

Source: aysor.am