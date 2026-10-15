 Pashinyan: We have no problems with the Russian concession, our task is to make our railway competitive | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Pashinyan: We have no problems with the Russian concession, our task is to make our railway competitive

1news Staff13:15 - Today
Pashinyan: We have no problems with the Russian concession, our task is to make our railway competitive

From the outset, we have no problems with the Russian concession. Our task is to make Armenia's railway competitive.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this to journalists.

According to him, the analysis shows that to achieve this goal it is necessary to change the format of concession management and transfer it to third countries.

"But if the Russian partners say they know how to resolve this issue, let them propose their own options. I said: fine, let's form a group that within three months will provide answers to the questions of how to make Armenia's railway competitive," the prime minister noted.

"Contacts with the Russian side have never been cold: a working atmosphere and certain relations are maintained between us, even if diplomatic or agenda-related disagreements arise," Pashinyan said. "After all, we do not take offense at each other."

Asked whether Armenia is retreating from its position on the railway issue, the prime minister replied that no one had gone on the offensive in order to retreat now. "The same applies to the nuclear power plant. We stated that we are looking for the best offer. Whoever offers the best conditions — in terms of price, quality, timelines and other parameters — is the one we will choose. We are not politicizing this issue," he said.

According to the prime minister, he knows nothing that the citizens of Armenia would not know: everything took place openly and transparently.

Pashinyan said that he had informed the Russian side of the need for investments in the railway, but there they did not consider such an approach expedient: "We said: fine, let's invite others, let them invest. This did not suit the Russian side. We replied that it would not work that way: it must be either one or the other. We cannot allow the railway to remain in its current state. It is necessary to invest in it."

Source: aysor.am

Share:
988

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev addresses the 7th CICA Summit - PHOTO

Economy

Central Bank of Azerbaijan anti-ranking for September: Yelo Bank pulls away, Unibank back among the worst performers

Politics

Pashinyan hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031

Politics

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO

World

Lavrov: Russia will not cease fire

Flooding in Istanbul leaves three people dead

Lavrov: Russia has not received any requests regarding participation in TRIPP

Spain's prime minister: The war with Iran has already cost the EU more than €100 billion

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Eleven people killed in bus-truck collision in Turkey - PHOTO

Trump administration appoints new ambassador to combat human trafficking

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

Rutte: NATO may "adjust" its positions on defense issues in the Black Sea

Latest news

Azerbaijan's culture and tourism potential presented to French professionals in Paris - PHOTO

Today, 16:05

Lavrov: Russia will not cease fire

Today, 15:53

Turkey backs transforming the CICA forum into a full-fledged organization

Today, 15:40

President Ilham Aliyev addresses the 7th CICA Summit - PHOTO

Today, 15:37

Flooding in Istanbul leaves three people dead

Today, 15:33

Lavrov: Russia has not received any requests regarding participation in TRIPP

Today, 15:28

Farid Shafiyev highlights the role of regional cooperation in strengthening global security

Today, 15:24

China supports extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in CICA

Today, 14:25

Spain's prime minister: The war with Iran has already cost the EU more than €100 billion

Today, 14:15

Turkey to participate in COP17 in Yerevan at the ministerial level, no confirmation yet from Azerbaijan — Pashinyan

Today, 13:55

Isaac Herzog: Azerbaijan is an example of regional partnership and tolerance

Today, 13:40

There should be no enclaves and exclaves on either side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Pashinyan believes

Today, 13:28

Hraparak: Moscow has presented Yerevan with conditions on gas supplies

Today, 13:20

Pashinyan: We have no problems with the Russian concession, our task is to make our railway competitive

Today, 13:15

Death Toll in Pakistan School Roof Collapse Rises to 30 - PHOTO - UPDATED

Today, 13:03

Musk speaks out on the use of Starlink

Today, 13:00

Drone attacks tanker off the coast of Romania

Today, 12:55

Samvel Karapetyan to be stripped of Electric Networks of Armenia

Today, 12:50

Laos becomes a member of CICA

Today, 12:43

Baku, Ashgabat, and Tashkent discussed the development of transport corridors - PHOTO

Today, 12:35
All news