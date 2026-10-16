Three children and a teacher killed in elementary school shooting in the U.S.

A 16-year-old teenager opened fire at an elementary school in the city of Bend, Oregon, killing three children and a teacher.

He was later shot dead by a local resident, police reported.

The children who died were five, eight, and 11 years old. Another child, aged seven, and a 54-year-old teacher were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to law enforcement, the shooter entered Silver Rail Elementary school, opening fire on locked doors. Police did not provide any other details about the suspect beyond his age.

It is also unknown whether the attacker was connected to the school in any way.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy," said the head of the Bend-La Pine school district, Steven Cook.

"There are no words to express the grief our community is experiencing," he added.

According to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, the 16-year-old teenager was shot dead by a local resident who noticed him entering the school and followed him.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek thanked the local resident who, in her words, "heroically intervened to prevent further loss of life."