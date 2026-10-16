Trump announces suspension of ammunition sales to allies

The United States has temporarily stopped selling ammunition to allies in order to replenish its own arsenals.

President Donald Trump said this in an interview with the Newsmax television channel.

"Lately we are simply keeping the ammunition for ourselves, because we need it ourselves. We have to have it. And when we replenish our stockpiles, really replenish them, we will again begin allowing our allies to buy it from us," Trump said.

Trump also criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing military aid to Ukraine without payment. According to him, the current administration requires European allies to pay for American weapons. Trump did not specify when deliveries would resume.

"We are getting a record number of missiles for Patriot. We are getting a record number of Tomahawk missiles. We are recovering very quickly," he added.