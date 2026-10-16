Tesla unveils Roadster sports car with flight capability - VIDEO

Tesla unveiled its new Roadster sports car at the SpaceX rocket facility near Waco, Texas.

The company has revived and updated the model, production of which was discontinued more than ten years ago, Bloomberg writes.

During the presentation, a prototype of the car with air thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX engineers drove up a ramp and performed a controlled flip. The vehicle then "jumped" and flipped over Tesla cars, including the Tesla Semi, and also performed other stunts, including "jumps" and mid-air flips using the thrusters.

The car is designed in an aerospace style, it has two seats and a Cybertruck control system. Tesla showed a video in which the car accelerates from zero to 96 km/h in less than 1 second. The sports car is not expected to enter production before 2028. It is noted that the "flying" version is available only in the Rocket configuration, and this single-seat car is not intended for use on public roads.