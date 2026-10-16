 World Bank Group mobilizes $100 million in private capital in Azerbaijan | 1news.az
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World Bank Group mobilizes $100 million in private capital in Azerbaijan

1news Staff13:15 - Today
World Bank Group mobilizes $100 million in private capital in Azerbaijan

The World Bank Group has announced record private capital mobilization for developing countries, mobilizing more private capital in fiscal year 2026 than in any year in its history.

Globally private capital mobilized by the World Bank Group has more than tripled over the past four years, rising from $35 billion in fiscal year 2022 to $112 billion in fiscal year 2026.

“In Azerbaijan, the World Bank Group has mobilized around $100 million in private capital in fiscal year 2026.

The World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan sets out a roadmap to support the country's transition to a more competitive and inclusive economy. It is built around two objectives: increased productivity and better jobs, and increased resilience and sustainability. The framework aims to promote job creation, small and medium enterprise development, and access to sustainable finance. It supports the development of the Middle Corridor for trade and transit, upgrades to digital infrastructure, and the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. It also seeks to mobilize private capital, scale up renewable energy, and improve water-use efficiency,” the World Bank Group said.

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