Shipwreck case: arrest of three Azerbaijanis extended again

The term of arrest of three Azerbaijani citizens — Rashad Ibrahimov, Gadir Guliyev and Valeh Humbatov, detained in the case of the shipwreck off the coast of the city of Kyrenia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus — has again been extended by seven days.

As Report informs, the next court hearing will be held on October 23.

Recall that on August 30, off the coast of Kyrenia in Northern Cyprus, a vessel suffered a wreck, and 239 people were rescued. The number of victims has reached 26, and the search continues for one more passenger who is missing. In connection with the incident, nine people have been detained, three of them Azerbaijani citizens.