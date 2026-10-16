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P. Diddy transferred to another prison after reports of a fight with a drug lord

1news Staff19:50 - Today
P. Diddy transferred to another prison after reports of a fight with a drug lord

American rapper Sean Combs, known as P. Diddy, has been transferred from the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey to the Allenwood correctional facility in Pennsylvania. The reasons for the transfer have not been officially disclosed, TMZ reports, citing the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The decision may have been linked to concerns for the musician's safety following reports of an alleged conflict with Jamaican drug lord Christopher Coke, known as Dudus. According to TMZ sources, Combs allegedly sustained a head injury during the incident. At the same time, on October 15 the Federal Bureau of Prisons denied reports of a fight, without providing details about the possible circumstances of the injury.

It was reported earlier that the rapper required medical assistance after a head injury. As TMZ reported, on the night of October 10 Combs was taken out of the prison and brought back several hours later. According to the outlet, he remained conscious and was able to talk. The musician's hospitalization was reported on October 13.

In addition, a representative of the corrections officers' union told TMZ that Combs lost 41 days of good-conduct time credit due to disciplinary violations. This could affect the date of his possible early release.

As a reminder, on October 3, 2025, a court in New York sentenced P. Diddy to 50 months in prison for transporting women for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. On more serious charges, including sex trafficking, the jury acquitted him.

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