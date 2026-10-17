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Azerbaijani NGO held actions questioning Armenia in 6 European countries in recent days

1news Staff09:20 - Today
Azerbaijani NGO held actions questioning Armenia in 6 European countries in recent days

The next stop of the "World Without Mines" international campaign of the "Gilavar Photo Club" Public Union of Azerbaijan was the Austrian city of Salzburg on October 15, 2026.

The exhibition took place in front of the Central Railway Station in Salzburg in partnership with the Azerbaijan House in Austria.

The photo exposition drew attention to the mine issue not only as a consequence of the former conflict with Armenia, but also as the greatest humanitarian obstacle hindering the normal life of society, social restoration and the building of a peaceful future in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

The 22 documentary photographs on display revealed that mines do not merely pose a momentary danger, but completely turn people's lives upside down.

It was emphasized at the exhibition that the failure of Armenia to hand over accurate maps of the mined territories has ended the lives of nearly 500 people in the post-conflict period.

The exhibition organized in the central square of Salzburg, along with recalling the importance of the right to live in a peaceful environment, serves the inclusion of the "World Without Mines" principle as the 18th goal in the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

A similar photo exposition was held on October 5, 2026 in the city of Geneva, Switzerland, on October 7 in the city of Brno, Czech Republic, on October 9 in the city of Ljubljana, Slovenia, on October 11 in the city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and on October 13 in the city of Zagreb, Croatia.

The "Gilavar" Photo Club is the 2026 winner of the "Initiatives on the problem of mines and unexploded ordnance" grant competition announced jointly by the NGO Agency of Azerbaijan and the Karabakh Revival Fund in partnership with ANAMA.

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