Traffic police will fine drivers using AI

Main State Traffic Police Department: Road safety is about protecting lives, not issuing fines.



In Baku, at the 14th Caspian International Exhibition "Road & Traffic 2026," the Main State Traffic Police Department (BDYPİ) presented the latest digital solutions for traffic control.



As reported by Senior Lieutenant Togrul Guliyev, inspector of the BDYPİ's operations and technical support division, the key objective of introducing new technologies is to prevent accidents and reduce road fatalities, rather than to increase the number of administrative penalties.



Automation and video analytics



The main focus of the exhibit is on equipment featuring artificial intelligence elements. According to the agency's representative, modern intelligent systems and video analytics are capable of identifying risks and potentially dangerous situations in real time.



In particular, new-generation smart radars independently record speed limit violations and transmit the data to a unified information system. The issuance of fine notices takes place entirely automatically — without the human factor.



Personal responsibility of everyone



The BDYPİ emphasized that technical equipment must work in tandem with the discipline of road users themselves.



Togrul Guliyev urged drivers to strictly observe the rules and not be distracted by mobile phones while behind the wheel, and pedestrians to remain extremely vigilant on the roadway.



"Even the slightest loss of attention can lead to severe consequences. We must approach the issue of road safety as one big family, because it is about preserving the life and health of our citizens," the traffic police representative concluded.