A record number of ships has been attacked in Hormuz since the beginning of October

Twenty-two ships were attacked during the first 13 days of October in the Strait of Hormuz, according to TASS calculations.

This figure has already exceeded the total number of incidents for all of March 2026, which previously held the record for the number of attacks.



From October 1 to 13, 22 ships reported attacks. As a result of all the incidents, 15 sailors were injured, two went missing, and one vessel sank, according to data from the International Maritime Organization.

The largest number of ships came under attack on October 11. During that day, the crews of six vessels reported damage. On October 4 and 13, three notifications each were received.