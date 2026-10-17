At Barda Central District Hospital, a nurse's aide beat an unconscious patient for 40 minutes

At the Barda Central District Hospital (CDH), a non-medical employee (a nurse's aide) used physical violence against a patient.

As Oxu.Az reports, the nurse's aide continuously beat the helpless and unconscious patient for 40 minutes.

It is noted that before the incident, the 70-year-old male patient, being unconscious, soiled himself. Angered by this, the woman insulted the helpless patient with obscene expressions and used physical violence against him.

In response to an inquiry from Oxu.Az, the Barda CDH reported that the investigation conducted established that the nurse's aide working in the II Department of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Intensive Care had engaged in unethical behavior and violence against a helpless and unconscious patient undergoing inpatient treatment:

"In connection with this fact, a meeting of the institution's Medical Council was held. Taking into account the employee's gross violation of her job duties and the rules of professional ethics, as well as previous disciplinary penalties, the employment contract concluded with her was terminated as of 07.10.2026 on the basis of point 'ч' of Article 70 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

An investigation is underway into this fact.