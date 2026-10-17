Protests continue in Albania for a fifth day

Protests have been continuing in Albania for a fifth day, with demands for a change of the country's political elite and the creation of more favorable conditions to prevent the outflow of young people abroad.

As 1news.az reports, on Saturday, after a four-hour rally outside the building of the Ministry of Education, demonstrators headed toward the prime minister's office.

The protesters gathered on the Boulevard of the Martyrs of the Nation in the country's capital, Tirana. Tensions between demonstrators and police flared up again in that area.

After the protesters approached the police cordon, law enforcement officers used water cannons and tear gas. Masked young people continued to throw stones at the police.

Despite the clashes, the participants of the march continued moving toward the square in front of the prime minister's office. Security measures have been stepped up in the area, and a large number of police officers have been deployed. In addition, fires broke out in the streets due to the use of pyrotechnics.

According to available information, the first cases of violence during the protests were recorded at noon. Masked demonstrators dismantled metal barriers near the Ministry of Education and placed them in the middle of the road.

Participants in the rallies are demanding changes in the political system and the creation of more favorable conditions to resolve the problems that force young people to leave Albania.