At least seven killed in explosion and fire at military base in Canada

At least seven people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion and major fire at the Canadian Armed Forces Base Wainwright in the province of Alberta.

The emergency occurred during training exercises with live fire. According to preliminary data, a gas pipeline on the facility's territory was damaged during the exercises, which triggered a powerful explosion and the subsequent blaze. The situation was aggravated by strong wind gusts in the region, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported the incident on the social network X, confirming that there were casualties and that the incident was of a serious scale. The federal government is maintaining emergency contact with the leadership of the province of Alberta in order to deal with the consequences of the tragedy.