At least 15 killed as truck plows into crowd of pilgrims in India - VIDEO

At least 15 people were killed and another 27 injured when a truck plowed into a crowd of pilgrims in the Indian city of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh state.

As 1news.az reports, this was told to the Press Trust of India agency by local police chief Dharmvir Singh.

The accident occurred on the night of Sunday.

According to police, the driver lost control of the truck, which ran into people standing and sitting along the road, after which it crashed into the wall of a temple.

The condition of several of the injured is assessed as critical.