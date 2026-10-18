Another wave of support from the people of Turkey: We are together with Azerbaijan - PHOTO

In the Turkish segment of the X platform, users are publishing numerous posts with the hashtag Araplaşmayacağız.

As 1news.az reports, translated into Russian it means "We will not become Arabized." Under the hashtag, users share their opinions about Turkic identity, culture, and traditions.

The posts also feature messages of solidarity with Azerbaijan. A number of users emphasize the brotherly relations between the two peoples and write: "The Turkish people support the Azerbaijani people."

Some users point to the common roots of Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as to the cultural closeness of the two countries.

As part of this campaign, individual users speak about the differences between Arab and Turkish cultures and note the importance of preserving Turkic identity and traditions.