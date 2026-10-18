 The building of the National Library of Belarus was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag | 1news.az
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The building of the National Library of Belarus was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag

1news Staff14:40 - Today
The building of the National Library of Belarus was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag

The building of the National Library of Belarus was illuminated in the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Minsk on the social network X.

The event was timed to coincide with the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan.

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