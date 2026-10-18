The building of the National Library of Belarus was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag
The building of the National Library of Belarus was illuminated in the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan.
As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Minsk on the social network X.
The event was timed to coincide with the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan.
Здание Национальной библиотеки Беларуси было подсвечено цветами государственного флага Азербайджана по случаю Дня восстановления независимости Азербайджанской Республики 🇦🇿 https://t.co/DoMJG9K2ra — AzEmbassy in Belarus (@azembassy_minsk) October 18, 2026
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