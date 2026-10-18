Following France, mass protests sweep Italy - VIDEO

Mass protests have swept Italy over rising prices, with people injured.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Telegram channel Mash.

According to the information, demonstrators clashed with police in Milan and Bologna. At least 60 people were injured.

"In Milan, groups of people threw stones and firecrackers at police, set fire to barricades and smashed shop windows. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons. Explosions rang out in a popular shopping center and on the streets," the source says.

It is specified that the demonstrators are protesting against the rising cost of living, the tax burden, low wages and problems with public services.

At the moment, about 50 people have been detained, half of them minors. Another 19 people were detained in Turin and Bologna.

Earlier, protest sentiments gripped France. Law enforcement officers in the country detained hundreds of demonstrators during riots at mass protests held on Saturday, October 17.