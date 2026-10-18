 British ambassador hopes for further strengthening of partnership with Azerbaijan | 1news.az
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British ambassador hopes for further strengthening of partnership with Azerbaijan

1news Staff17:12 - Today
British ambassador hopes for further strengthening of partnership with Azerbaijan

The United Kingdom's Ambassador to Baku, Duncan Norman, congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Restoration Day.

As 1news.az reports, the diplomat published the corresponding post on his X account.

"Today Azerbaijan marks the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence. I warmly congratulate the Azerbaijani people and wish for the further strengthening of the partnership between our countries in the years ahead!" the ambassador noted.

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