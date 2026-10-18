British ambassador hopes for further strengthening of partnership with Azerbaijan
The United Kingdom's Ambassador to Baku, Duncan Norman, congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Restoration Day.
As 1news.az reports, the diplomat published the corresponding post on his X account.
"Today Azerbaijan marks the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence. I warmly congratulate the Azerbaijani people and wish for the further strengthening of the partnership between our countries in the years ahead!" the ambassador noted.
Bu gün Azərbaycan Dövlət Müstəqilliyinin Bərpasının 35-ci ildönümünü qeyd edir. Azərbaycan xalqını ürəkdən təbrik edir, ölkələrimiz arasında tərəfdaşlığın qarşıdakı illərdə daha da möhkəmlənməsini arzulayıram! 🇬🇧🤝🇦🇿 — Duncan Norman (@DNormanFCDO) October 18, 2026