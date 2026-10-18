Sahiba Gafarova arrives on a visit to Kyrgyzstan

A delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis (parliament) Sahiba Gafarova has arrived on a visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Report was informed of this by the Press and Public Relations Department of the legislative body.

At Bishkek's Manas International Airport, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and the delegation were met by Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament Jyldyz Taalaibek kyzy, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov, TurkPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan, and other officials.

As part of the visit, S. Gafarova will hold a number of meetings and take part in the 15th plenary session of TurkPA.