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Trump expresses support for Netanyahu in upcoming elections

1news Staff23:10 - 18 / 10 / 2026
Trump expresses support for Netanyahu in upcoming elections

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed full support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's candidacy in the parliamentary elections in Israel scheduled for the end of October.

As 1news.az reports, the head of the White House addressed his post on the social network Truth Social to "the people of Israel."

"This is exactly the kind of partner that the United States of America requires from Israel - a country for which it has done so much. Let this letter be an expression of my full and unconditional support ... for Netanyahu in his upcoming election race for the post of prime minister of Israel," the American leader wrote.

Note that the elections to the Knesset (parliament) in Israel will take place on October 27, and the next government is to be formed based on their results. The current Israeli government headed by Netanyahu was formed at the end of 2022. Netanyahu first became prime minister of Israel in 1996, and since then he has held the post of prime minister three times and formed a government six times. In total, Netanyahu has led the Jewish state for more than 18 years - longer than any Israeli politician since the declaration of independence in 1948.

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