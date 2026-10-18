 Gulf Cooperation Council accuses Iran of attacks | 1news.az
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Gulf Cooperation Council accuses Iran of attacks

1news Staff23:33 - 18 / 10 / 2026
Gulf Cooperation Council accuses Iran of attacks

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, condemned Iran's repeated attacks on the organization's member states.

This is reported by 1news.az with reference to the Telegram channel "Free Iran."

According to the information, at a meeting of the Ministerial Council in Manama he stated that these actions violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member states.

Albudaiwi noted that Iran's attacks on GCC countries cannot be ignored. According to him, these actions pose a direct threat to the security and stability of these states.

The Secretary-General also touched upon the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized that Iran's actions threaten the safety of navigation in the strait, and attempts to use this important international waterway as an instrument of pressure create serious risks for international trade and global energy supplies.

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